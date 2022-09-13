Energy Alert
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No names have been released in the incident.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. We will provide an update once more details are released.

