Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation

CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No names have been released in the incident.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. We will provide an update once more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.