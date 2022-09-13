Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Donated land gives sheriff’s department a chance to train real situations

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”.

That statement can be seen with Lacy’s Landfill, giving the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department a chance to use an abandoned house on their property.

The house will be torn down soon and added to the landfill, but the company wanted to help out law enforcement.

The scenario-based training includes deputies working with explosives on different breaching techniques with doors and windows. It’s practice they do not get at their usual facility.

“It allows us to work off of a real-life structure, real life home, real-life property,” said training officer Randy Sharp. “It is always good to take those things into consideration and we have to conform to this structure.”

He said where they usually train, a lot of times, does not prepare his guys like he would like.

Thanks to Lacy’s, they can finally do everything they need to be ready to go.

“It’s a totally different environment we have a breeching wall that we hang doors on and practice,” Sharp said. “It is not like the structure of the house where we have to go in after we make the breach go in and clear the structure, clear the house.”

Sharp said drills like these are the only way he can make sure everyone is ready to go when a dangerous situation comes about.

“We have further knowledge, we have a better understanding of how doors and windows open it makes our job easier in that lifesaving capacity,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Police identify shooting victim who died
The site of Sunday's accident that left one man with minor injuries after he was hit by a train...
Police department urges train safety after accident
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the annual “Beatles at the Ridge”...
Organizers preparing for Beatles at the Ridge
Roadwork will be occurring on a stretch of Highway 63 in Lawrence, Greene, and Craighead County.
ArDOT crews urging caution on roadway near construction