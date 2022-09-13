Donated land gives sheriff’s department a chance to train real situations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”.

That statement can be seen with Lacy’s Landfill, giving the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department a chance to use an abandoned house on their property.

The house will be torn down soon and added to the landfill, but the company wanted to help out law enforcement.

The scenario-based training includes deputies working with explosives on different breaching techniques with doors and windows. It’s practice they do not get at their usual facility.

“It allows us to work off of a real-life structure, real life home, real-life property,” said training officer Randy Sharp. “It is always good to take those things into consideration and we have to conform to this structure.”

He said where they usually train, a lot of times, does not prepare his guys like he would like.

Thanks to Lacy’s, they can finally do everything they need to be ready to go.

“It’s a totally different environment we have a breeching wall that we hang doors on and practice,” Sharp said. “It is not like the structure of the house where we have to go in after we make the breach go in and clear the structure, clear the house.”

Sharp said drills like these are the only way he can make sure everyone is ready to go when a dangerous situation comes about.

“We have further knowledge, we have a better understanding of how doors and windows open it makes our job easier in that lifesaving capacity,” he said.

