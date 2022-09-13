Energy Alert
Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster

The Dunklin County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.

They have both the Moderna and Pfizer versions.

Health Department officials say, even if you have previously received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it’s okay to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

In order to get the shot, you must be at least 2 months out from receiving any previous booster vaccines.

Boosters will be offered on Tuesdays on a walk-in basis.

Contact the Dunklin County Health Department at 573-888-9008 if you have any questions.

