Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.
They have both the Moderna and Pfizer versions.
Health Department officials say, even if you have previously received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it’s okay to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.
In order to get the shot, you must be at least 2 months out from receiving any previous booster vaccines.
Boosters will be offered on Tuesdays on a walk-in basis.
Contact the Dunklin County Health Department at 573-888-9008 if you have any questions.
