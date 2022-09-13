Kickoff time for Arkansas State football’s Sun Belt opener revealed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 24, will appear on ESPN+ with a 5:00 p.m. (CT) kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

A-State and Old Dominion meet for the first time with the contest on Sept. 24 with the Monarchs one of four new teams in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Arkansas State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing at Old Dominion, facing Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6:00 p.m. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas Area.

