Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LOTTO game to air on KAIT

Lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.
Lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.(Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday the addition of its LOTTO game.

For a $2 entry, players will pick six numbers from 1 to 40 to play. According to an ASL news release, twice a week, six numbers and a bonus number will be drawn.

If a player matches the first six numbers, drawn in any order, they win the jackpot. A player who matches the bonus number will increase any non-jackpot prizes.

The drawings will be held at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. The drawings will air on KAIT.

Ticket sales for the drawing begin Sunday, with the first drawing on Sept. 21.

The starting jackpot is $250,000. If there are no winners, the jackpot will increase until someone wins.

“We are extremely excited to offer LOTTO to the people of Arkansas,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the ASL. “. “Our research indicated that Arkansas players wanted a game with higher starting jackpots that was exclusive to our state, and that’s exactly what we are giving them.”

He added that LOTTO has “the potential to create millionaires each year” while increasing funding for scholarships.

For more information on LOTTO, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police investigating fatal shooting
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

Latest News

For decades Pumpkin Hollow in Piggott has been the place for family fall fun! This year it’s...
Midday Interview: Pumpkin Hollow
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation