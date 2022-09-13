LOTTO game to air on KAIT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday the addition of its LOTTO game.

For a $2 entry, players will pick six numbers from 1 to 40 to play. According to an ASL news release, twice a week, six numbers and a bonus number will be drawn.

If a player matches the first six numbers, drawn in any order, they win the jackpot. A player who matches the bonus number will increase any non-jackpot prizes.

The drawings will be held at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. The drawings will air on KAIT.

Ticket sales for the drawing begin Sunday, with the first drawing on Sept. 21.

The starting jackpot is $250,000. If there are no winners, the jackpot will increase until someone wins.

“We are extremely excited to offer LOTTO to the people of Arkansas,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the ASL. “. “Our research indicated that Arkansas players wanted a game with higher starting jackpots that was exclusive to our state, and that’s exactly what we are giving them.”

He added that LOTTO has “the potential to create millionaires each year” while increasing funding for scholarships.

For more information on LOTTO, click here.

