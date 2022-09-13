Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday refused to take up a case seeking to knock the issue off the Nov. 8 ballot.

The proposal would allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as this year.

The measure also would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use.