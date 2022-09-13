Energy Alert
Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday refused to take up a case seeking to knock the issue off the Nov. 8 ballot.

The proposal would allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as this year.

The measure also would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use.

