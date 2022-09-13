Non-profit partners with Northeast Arkansas schools to hold benefit game

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit needs help.

Camp Quality is a summer camp located in Bald Knob and is meant for kids diagnosed with cancer.

The camp will partner with Pocahontas and Westside Public Schools for a “Gold Out” volleyball game.

The match is set for Sept. 22 at Pocahontas High School.

Camp Quality Executive Director Sara Seagraves says everyone is invited to attend the game and take part.

“We’re encouraging everyone to wear their gold to raise support for childhood cancer awareness,” said Seagraves. “We’ll have information about Camp Quality there at the game. The girls will be wearing golden shoe laces and socks while they’re on the court to play.”

Seagraves explained it’ll be a great game and will support a great cause.

“We’ll have a donation jar set up on our table. We’ll have items to give away. Stickers, probably some koozies, and things like that at the game, as well as information about the camp,” said Seagraves.

For more information, visit the Camp Quality Arkansas Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.