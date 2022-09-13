Police chief retires amid gun controversy

Energy Alert
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12.

Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief law enforcement officer for 15 years and three months.

“A lot of people are going to miss Glen,” Coggins said, noting that they had been friends for years.

Smith had planned to retire at the first of 2023, but Coggins said the recent controversy had led to his decision to step down earlier.

Smith’s decision follows weeks of questions over his sale of a police department tactical weapon to a local pawn shop.

Immediately after becoming aware of the sale, Arkansas State Police began investigating the incident, and Smith was placed on paid leave.

Upon his return to duty, residents voiced their outrage during a town hall meeting, with some saying he should “be terminated” as chief.

“There’s been a lot of controversy about this gun business,” Coggins said. “But I told him if he holds his head up, he’ll come out a winner.”

