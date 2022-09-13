Police department urges train safety after accident

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings.

The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain is asking people to be extra cautious around train tracks.

“Everybody needs to be very cautious when they are approaching, you know the consequences not just legally, but they could be fatal for you,” McCain said.

McCain said a lot of times when the lights start going off people think they can squeeze through in time but in almost every case it does not work.

“You need to pay attention when you are approaching them,” he said. “Trains do not stop on the tracks for you crossing, you do not have the right of way the train does.”

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 236 deaths last year at crossings showing this is a problem across the country not just in Arkansas.

