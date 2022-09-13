Police respond to shots fired, find pregnant woman bleeding

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating after finding a pregnant woman bleeding in a Northeast Arkansas home Monday night.

According to the Wynne Police Department, around 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street.

When they got to the scene officers found a pregnant woman bleeding in the hallway of a home. The woman was rushed to CrossRidge Community Hospital where a helicopter took her to The Med in Memphis.

The woman is in critical condition, but the baby sadly did not survive.

Officers arrested two people after finding a suspect vehicle.

Officials say charges are expected to be bought against the two arrested by the end of the day, Sept. 13.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Wynne Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-238-8718.

