School district implements new safety campaign

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Schools across the nation are looking for ways to ensure their student’s safety, and a school district in Southeast Missouri is implementing a new campaign to do just that.

West Plains Schools announced a new safety initiative, “Stop the Prop”, to encourage students and staff to keep doors always shut and secure.

Officials said stickers will be being placed on all exterior doors throughout the school district to remind everyone of the importance of always keeping exterior doors closed and locked.

Any visitors will enter campuses through the front entrance and follow all school sign-in procedures.

(West Plains Schools)

