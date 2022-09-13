Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Southwest Classic kickoff time announced

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This year’s edition of the Southwest Classic is set for prime time.

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on ESPN from inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Razorbacks, who won last season’s clash with the Aggies, lead the all-time series, 42-33-3.

The game will mark Arkansas’ third appearance on ESPN this year. The Hogs’ season opener against Cincinnati as well as last weekend’s SEC opener against South Carolina were both nationally televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify shooting victim who died
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan and referee at football game
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Arkansas State WR
QB James Blackman, WR Champ Flemings building connection on the field
Kickoff time for Arkansas State football’s Sun Belt opener revealed
A-State men’s golf sets records in first tournament of the season
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino talks return to Arkansas