Southwest Classic kickoff time announced

This year’s edition of the Southwest Classic is set for prime time.

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on ESPN from inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Razorbacks, who won last season’s clash with the Aggies, lead the all-time series, 42-33-3.

The game will mark Arkansas’ third appearance on ESPN this year. The Hogs’ season opener against Cincinnati as well as last weekend’s SEC opener against South Carolina were both nationally televised on ESPN.

