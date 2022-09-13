Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trumann wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 9th, 2022.

15,525 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Trumann (7,766) beats Hoxie (6,725) by 1,041 votes, East Poinsett County (1,034) was 3rd. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Cade Hatton strips, scoots, and scores, it’s a 53 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Wildcats beat Manila 42-7 for their first win of the season.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Trumann booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police investigating fatal shooting
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

Latest News

The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Hoxie vs. Melbourne is our Game of the Week
FFN Game of the Week Reveal: Week 4
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play Week 3 + Scores + Video Highlights »