Very uneventful week

A very uneventful weather pattern remains over Region 8. Afternoon temperatures are starting to heat up over the next few days. High pressure will continue to build in over the southeast United States and remain here into next week. This will keep rain out of the forecast until the middle of next week. Each afternoon gets a little warmer until we’re back in the 90s by the weekend. Humidity remains low which should help us be a little more comfortable in the mornings and not as hot in the afternoons. We will have little if any rain chances over the next two weeks or so.

