Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex.

According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a female victim who had been shot.

They say she told them she was outside her apartment when two black males approached the building. She said they shot at her, hitting her once in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

