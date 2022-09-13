Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex.

According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a female victim who had been shot.

They say she told them she was outside her apartment when two black males approached the building. She said they shot at her, hitting her once in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police investigating fatal shooting
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire.
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

Latest News

For decades Pumpkin Hollow in Piggott has been the place for family fall fun! This year it’s...
Midday Interview: Pumpkin Hollow
Lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV.
LOTTO game to air on KAIT
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation