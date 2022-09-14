Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly taken from school

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert late Tuesday night for Natonja Holmes
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

AMBER Alert issued for girl last seen on Monday, September 12
AMBER Alert issued for girl last seen on Monday, September 12(MSHP)

The alert issued late Tuesday night says Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm.

Police say two black females abducted her. One had long braids wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other suspect was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings.

Surveillance photo showing one of two women police say was last seen with the missing...
Surveillance photo showing one of two women police say was last seen with the missing 12-year-old. Police say she was wearing a pink hat, unknown shirt and turquoise leggings(MSHP | MSHP)

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan that police say is either an older model Blue Kia Sedona or Dodge van with no front or rear license plates.

Police say the vehicle is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year....
Police say the vehicle is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The van does not have front or rear license plates.(MSHP)
Police say the van is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The...
Police say the van is a blue Kia Sedona or Dodge minivan that is a 2008-2010 model year. The van does not have front or rear license plates.(MSHP)

The Ferguson Police Department initially put out a social media post on Monday about Natonja Holmes. Early Wednesday morning, police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and the 12-year-old girl’s family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

If you know any information about Natonja Holmes whereabouts call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police respond to shots fired, find pregnant woman bleeding
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

Latest News

Arkansas State Police, special prosecutor to investigate the sale of police gun by Hoxie Police...
Mayor admits to circumventing city council to get pawned police gun back
Hoxie Head Football Coach
FFN Extra: Hoxie HC Tom Sears on Melbourne matchup
Melbourne Head Coach
FFN Extra: Melbourne HC Stu Smith on Hoxie matchup
Phillip Brinkley mug shot
Greene County massage therapist arrested