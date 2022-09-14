Batesville looks toward grant for more musical opportunities

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Things may become livelier in Batesville, as they can expand their entertainment field thanks to a new opportunity.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Main Street Batesville said the city was chosen as 1 out of 36 cities in the United States to participate in the voting round of the 2023-2025 Levitt Amp Entertainment Program.

Officials said if they were chosen, the Levitt Amp Foundation would provide a total of $90,000 over the span of three years, focusing on free music in public spaces.

“Main Street Batesville and the city of Batesville would add more dates and even more acts, expanding out to all genres and creating a more diverse style of entertainment for the Batesville area,” they explained.

You can vote for Batesville to win the grant by clicking here or texting B8SVILLE to 866-AMP-2023.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.