Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Charges filed against man accused of firebombing sheriff’s home

Investigators said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers went to Sheriff Kevin Bell’s home around 1:30...
Investigators said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers went to Sheriff Kevin Bell’s home around 1:30 on the morning of July 11 and attempted to firebomb it while Bell and his family were sleeping.(Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man accused of firebombing the sheriff’s home now faces multiple felony charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers of Biggers has been charged with the following:

  • 3 counts of attempted capital murder
  • 1 count of arson
  • 1 count of fleeing in a vehicle causing danger
  • 5 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

According to online court documents, the charges were filed on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Investigators said Rogers went to Sheriff Kevin Bell’s home around 1:30 on the morning of July 11 and attempted to firebomb it while Bell and his family were sleeping.

Bell said he heard the explosion near his son’s bedroom, then he saw his house was on fire.

Deputies responding to the scene found Rogers traveling west on U.S. Highway 62 toward Pocahontas and attempted to stop him.

Following a brief chase, Bell said Rogers then opened fire on the deputies with an AR-15.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase, but the sheriff said that Rogers got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the deputies.

When deputies returned fire, Rogers surrendered and was arrested soon after.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison...
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student injured during football practice flown to Memphis hospital
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting...
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts