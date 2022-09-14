Energy Alert
City approves new facility for police department

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home.

Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said the change of location really adds to what the department is going to be capable of doing.

“We are leaving a 4,000 square foot [building] to an 8,000, so we are doubling the space,” he explained. “There will be a little bit of remodeling, and we are having contractors looking into the next steps.”

Lieutenant John Scarborough said you can really see the difference in the size between the two buildings, and with how much the department has grown, it is going to be great for workflow.

“We can give officers more of a private setting for their work area so they can concentrate on what they are doing whether they are actually trying to do a report or investigate,” he said.

Currently, the station is located in the Batesville Industrial Park, with is about fifteen minutes from downtown.

The new station is on St. Louis Street just down the street from the main strip.

Mayor Elumbaugh said community policing is something they have not been able to do, and he hopes to bring it back, thanks to the move.

“When we moved out from the center of town, we were actually on a highway, so it really wasn’t feasible to be jumping on the bicycles and going to the Main Street area or Riverside Park, so hopefully we can bring that back,” he said.

The city will begin looking at renderings and ideas for the new station this week.

