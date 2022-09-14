Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City approves resolution to apply for grant funding on new hangar

Members said they would be looking at an 8020 grant to build the hangar and a 9010 grant to do...
Members said they would be looking at an 8020 grant to build the hangar and a 9010 grant to do some site work.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities could be coming to the Paragould Municipal Airport.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Paragould city council met over several items, one of which involved a resolution from the Finance Committee to apply for grants to build a new hangar.

Members said they would be looking at an 8020 grant to build the hangar and a 9010 grant to do some site work.

They explained after the completion of the hangar, there would be two more additions, allowing for larger airplanes to enter the area.

The committee recommended Mayor Josh Agee to apply for the grants and execute a lease. The lease would have him pay for two years up front for prep work, and the rest of the lease would be paid for five more years. After which, the mayor could lease the property to another owner.

The council unanimously voted to approve the resolution.

The airport has already seen construction on a new hangar back in May, funded by a state aviation grant with some help from the city.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
Police respond to shots fired, find pregnant woman bleeding
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Police investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

Officials said if they were chosen, the Levitt Amp Foundation would provide a total of $90,000...
Batesville looks toward grant for more musical opportunities
The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines on the...
Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines
Cars backed up at the railroad crossing of Gee Street in Jonesboro as some people end up...
New project looking to fix traffic, help emergency services
The intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 34 in Marmaduke that is home to the newest roundabout.
Construction picks up on new traffic pattern