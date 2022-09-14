City approves resolution to apply for grant funding on new hangar

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities could be coming to the Paragould Municipal Airport.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Paragould city council met over several items, one of which involved a resolution from the Finance Committee to apply for grants to build a new hangar.

Members said they would be looking at an 8020 grant to build the hangar and a 9010 grant to do some site work.

They explained after the completion of the hangar, there would be two more additions, allowing for larger airplanes to enter the area.

The committee recommended Mayor Josh Agee to apply for the grants and execute a lease. The lease would have him pay for two years up front for prep work, and the rest of the lease would be paid for five more years. After which, the mayor could lease the property to another owner.

The council unanimously voted to approve the resolution.

The airport has already seen construction on a new hangar back in May, funded by a state aviation grant with some help from the city.

