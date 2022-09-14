City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say public safety is their top priority following a violent week of crimes last week.

Right now, Memphis City Council members say they’re focused on getting more help from the state and county to patrol the city.

These conversations take place as the city still mourns the loss of those killed in the shooting rampage last week. It was a city on edge as people were told to shelter in place while officers chased Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people, across town.

Victims of Shooting spree speak out about their story

As of now, Kelly is still facing one count of first-degree murder.

Memphis police say two victims have been released from the hospital, while one person is still receiving medical treatment.

Still, MPD is working to hire more officers.

Chief CJ Davis says she currently has 1,932 officers, with a goal of 2,500 -- 96 men and women are halfway through the police academy.

Council members also discussed having more law enforcement patrolling the streets of Memphis -- eyeing close to 50 officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol for at least six weeks.

“I think in the very near-term, a law enforcement presence on the street that can show and make people feel safe... is a very needy step. I think that would be very helpful,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle.

City leaders also talked about the curfew for teens but tabled the conversations over enforcement concerns.

Wednesday, city and county leaders will meet for a “day of prayer.”

Clergy leaders are expected to join the director of the office of re-entry, as well as Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy and other community leaders.

This event will start at 12:30 p.m. at the office of re-entry at 1362 Mississippi Boulevard.

