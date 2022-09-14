City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be more fun and excitement coming to an Independence County community.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville city council said they would purchase a lot on the corner of Central Avenue and Boswell Street, with the goal of turning the space into an outdoor hangout spot for people of all ages.

Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said they did something similar on the west side of town, and it had great success.

He stressed having all these activities just one block away from Main Street could be a real boost for his citizens.

“We are thinking about maybe putting in a splash pad, make it more of a green space area, a pavilion, a fire pit, and a food lot as well,” Elumbaugh said.

Elumbaugh hopes to encourage more people to see the growth and invest in the downtown area.

