Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule

The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck.

56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023.

Arkansas, which posted a 46-21 overall record and made its 11th trip to the College World Series last year, is scheduled to play at least 11 teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and at least three that advanced to Omaha.

The Hogs will begin their 2023 campaign in the College Baseball Showdown (Feb. 17-19) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers will feature fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri as well as Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU.

While Arkansas’ matchups have not yet been revealed, all games of the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live on FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. Tickets go on sale later this fall with full details to be announced.

Following their season-opening road trip, the Razorbacks embark on a 19-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. It will mark Arkansas’ longest homestand since 1982, when the Hogs’ played 22 consecutive contests at George Cole Field.

The Hogs host Grambling (Feb. 21) in a Tuesday home opener before welcoming Eastern Illinois (Feb. 24-26), Illinois State (March 1), Wright State (March 3-5), Army (March 7-8), Louisiana Tech (March 10-12) and UNLV (March 14-15). SEC East foe South Carolina (March 17-19) comes to town amid the homestand, which concludes with a midweek matchup against Southeast Missouri State (March 21).

Arkansas’ non-conference slate also consists of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium against Omaha (March 28) as well as against three in-state foes: Arkansas State (April 4), Little Rock (April 11-12) and UCA (April 18). The Hogs travel to take on Missouri State (April 25) in Springfield, Mo., and Lipscomb (May 2) in North Little Rock, Ark., at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.

Ticket information for the game at Dickey-Stephens Park will be announced at a later date.

In addition to South Carolina, Arkansas’ SEC schedule features home series against Auburn (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 6-8), Alabama (April 28-30) and Texas A&M (May 12-14). The Hogs hit the road to face reigning national champion Ole Miss (March 24-26), LSU (April 14-16), Georgia (April 21-23), Mississippi State (May 5-7) and Vanderbilt (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament (May 23-28) returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., for the 24th season in a row and the 26th time in history. The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

All games and times are subject to change for television scheduling, which will be announced at a later date.

