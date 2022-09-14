Energy Alert
Greene County massage therapist arrested

Phillip Brinkley mug shot
Phillip Brinkley mug shot(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould massage therapist was arrested after a reported sexual assault.

According to probable cause court documents from Greene County District Court, on Sept. 9 an adult female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted to the Paragould Police Department.

The victim said Phillip Brinkley sexually assaulted her while she was getting a massage at a local massage parlor. According to official documents, the acts she described constitute as rape by definition of the statute.

Police interviewed Brinkley on Sept. 12, and during the Mirandized interview “Mr. Brinkley gave self-incriminating statements,” the probable cause statement said.

Brinkley was arrested and has a $75,000 bond.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

