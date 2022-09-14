Energy Alert
Jonesboro Regional Commerce Business Expo wraps up 32nd year

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One roof with one mission: Looking for business opportunities.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo wrapped up Wednesday for the 32nd year.

Businesses, large and small, lined the First National Bank Area with the goal of sharing and connecting.

Chairwoman Lorie Cartwright has helped plan the event for a few decades now, and she said she loves seeing returning businesses and also meeting new ones each year.

“I think every year is special. It’s the fact that out, community together and becomes a part of this. It’s so fun with everyone getting to interact with each other,” she said. “When you come out you actually come out you get to businesses, owners, and their employees and really learn about their product.”

You can still connect with businesses if you missed out.

Right now, you can go to the chamber’s website and visit the new virtual expo. The chamber will also host the Business Expo again in April 2023.

