Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal Service.(LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.

If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee.

Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner.

The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

‼️SCAM ALERT‼️ The local post office has asked us to make the public aware of a scam going around where you receive a...

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk