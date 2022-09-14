Man charged in sexual abuse of several children

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri man faces two counts of first-degree sodomy after police said he sexually assaulted several children.

According to the Hayti Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 20, officers received a report about a family friend who sexually abused several children.

Through multiple interviews and further investigation, police were able to arrest 49-year-old James Thomas Jr. in relation to the case.

The formal sodomy charges against Thomas were filed by the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.