Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts

Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting...
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes.(Submitted)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.

Parson specified that, based on the limits in his special session call, lawmakers cannot cut income taxes so deeply that the state loses more than $700 million per year in revenue.

Parson proposed the special session as an alternative to lawmakers’ planned one-time tax refund, which he vetoed in June.

He told lawmakers to return to Jefferson City last week. But they delayed work to continue private negotiations.

Legislators were already planning on working Wednesday to consider whether to override any of Parson’s vetoes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

Latest News

Just the Facts: Cotton on ranked choice voting; Walker slams tree funding; DeJear on budget surplus
mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston
Work continues on a new justice center in North Arkansas. The justice system in Fulton County...
Work continues on new Fulton County Justice Center
At a Medical Marijuana Dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming.
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months