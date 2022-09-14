New project looking to fix traffic, help emergency services

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic change is coming to a popular railroad crossing in Jonesboro that leaves people stuck for extended periods of time throughout the day.

According to city officials, the Gee Street railroad crossing sees about 6,000 cars each day going either way, so when the train comes through, it causes major backups.

That is why some are hoping to submit an application for an $8,000,000 federal grant to build an overpass.

Those backups really affect law enforcement, as it slows down their response time. Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick explained every time they have to respond that this side of town, they do not know what to expect.

“We don’t know all the time until we get to the tracks that there is actually a train sitting there, so we have to reroute and hope to get to Main Street and get around that obstacle,” he said.

Hamrick said that stop can add up to ten minutes to their time, which, in some cases, could be the difference in saving a life.

Sometimes, ten minutes is not that bad for the average citizen, like Christina Comen. She said she has had to find so many ways around it.

“It’s quite frustrating because if there is another train on the other track on Johnson, then I have to go all the way around to the interstate,” she said. “All that just to come right here where it’s usually a mile down the road, and it turns into like seven miles.”

Hamrick said the overpass is going to really change how they can respond, allowing them to take different routes.

“If it does go through, it just gives us another route to get across the railroad tracks. At that side of town currently, the only overpass is at the Main Street,” he said.

The city projects if they receive the grant, it will take around two to three years to have the overpass up and functional.

