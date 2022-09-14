Energy Alert
Nonprofit organization offering free meals to senior citizens

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization out of Lawrence County is helping seniors by offering free meals.

The Black Area Development Corporation said it offers free meals to seniors ages 60 and older, as well as those with disabilities.

BRAD has senior center locations in Walnut Ridge, Corning Piggott, Rector, and Pocahontas.

Pam Penn, Director of Aging, said seniors can come for a meal and stay for some fun activities.

“We can come pick you up, we can take you home, we take you on trips,” she said. “I know Walnut Ridge went to Portia Dairy King the other day and enjoyed ice cream after the meal.”

Penn explained there are good meals for those who come out.

“Yesterday, we had roast beef and carrots and noodles. We have spaghetti, salads, cheesecakes, and some days we have chicken,” she said.

If you need more information about the free meal program, you can contact the BRAD Corporation by calling 870-886-2372.

