Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(sshepard via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9.

Authorities said a yard supervisor overdosed after inadvertently making contact with the pills while finding them on the student.

A police officer with the Kern High School District administered Narcan to the staff member, who was later transported to a hospital.

The BPD said the school supervisor was checking the student after the 13-year-old was involved in an unrelated altercation with another student that day.

Police said the student was also in possession of about $300.

According to Bakersfield police, it wasn’t immediately known if any of the pills were sold or given to other students, but the 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes and other associated duties.

The school employee is expected to survive the incident, and BPD said it is working with the Bakersfield City School District to ensure campus safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy

Latest News

Stephen Broderick enters the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence...
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, stepdaughter’s boyfriend
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars rep: ‘False statements’ on Sandy Hook shooting
A look at what the new lot looks like now as Mayor Rick Elumbaugh has plans of introducing food...
City purchases lot for possible outdoor hangout spot
A look at the new 8,000-square-foot building the Batesville Police Department will now call home.
City approves new facility for police department