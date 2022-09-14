Popular barbeque festival to offer free vaccines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas festival is not only offering some delicious food for barbeque fanatics, but they’ll also be offering some extra protection.

The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of the festival, Friday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 407 Union Street.

Organizers will offer second doses and boosters, but you will need to have your vaccine card with you. If you don’t have your vaccine card, your local health until can provide a copy.

For those between the age of 5 and 17, a parent or guardian will need to accompany them.

You can find more information on the vaccine qualifications here.

To learn more about the festival, you can visit its Facebook page.

