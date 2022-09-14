Energy Alert
Sept: 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A very uneventful weather pattern remains over Region 8. Afternoon temperatures are starting to heat up over the next few days.

High pressure will continue to build in over the southeast United States and remain here into next week. This will keep rain out of the forecast until the middle of next week.

Each afternoon gets a little warmer until we’re back in the 90s by the weekend. Humidity remains low which should help us be a little more comfortable in the mornings and not as hot in the afternoons. We will have little if any rain chances over the next two weeks or so.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Hoxie mayor admitted for the first time he went around the city council to get a police gun that was pawned back.

Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission chairman is calling it quits after eight years of service. We’ll tell you why.

The Conway School Board met Tuesday night to review draft policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments on overnight trips regarding gender.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

