St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The second annual St. Jude Ironman Memphis will return to the 901 on Saturday, Oct. 1, and organizers are still looking for volunteers.

The ultimate test of fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude will take place centered around Shelby Farms Park.

Race Director Erika Larsen believes year two of the event will be even better than the inaugural race in 2021.

“Our team is super ready,” says Larsen. “All the plans are in place. We had a really successful year last year, the first year in 2021. Everything went super well, swim, bike, run.”

The event features a 1.2-mile swim, a half marathon (13.1 miles) run, and a 56-mile bike ride.

The main thing Larsen and her team are focusing on in the weeks leading up to the race is getting more volunteers.

“We need over 1,300 volunteers to make this event a success, we had about 1,200 last year,” Larsen explained. “So there’s still opportunities to get involved and give back to St. Jude, so we’re really excited about it.”

If you’d like to volunteer for the event, you can sign up by clicking this link.

This year’s event will have over 2,000 athletes from all 50 states and 14 different countries competing.

