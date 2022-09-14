Energy Alert
Student injured during football practice flown to Memphis hospital

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter flew a Brookland Jr. High School student to a Memphis hospital Wednesday afternoon after he suffered a neck injury on the football field.

According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during football practice.

“The student was able to move all extremities and is being flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis as a precaution to be examined thoroughly for possible nerve damage,” the release said. “We ask that you please keep this student and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Region 8 News will provide updates as they become available.

