Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Summer Temperatures Returning Over the Weekend

September 15th, 2022
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/14)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the 90s and start to approach 100 next week. Record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be threatened. Still no good rain chance in the forecast. I wouldn’t be surprised to see one or two showers pop up early next week before high pressure moves overhead. Humidity remains low keeping the comfortable mornings around for a while longer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Crews at scene of multiple house fires on same street
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison...
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/14)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (9/14)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/13)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/13)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/12)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/12)
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (9/11/22)
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (9/11/22)