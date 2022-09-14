Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.(NFL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tom Brady is suggesting he may retire soon – again.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

Maybe this time it would be for real.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

Brady may also be eager to move on to easy money. He’s inked a 10-year deal with Fox to work as an NFL analyst.

The role is reportedly worth $375 million and starts whenever he retires.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cushman.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Report: TikTok search results riddled with misinformation
FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas working in the Italian film "Christo si e...
Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Parliament to lie in state