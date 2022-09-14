Energy Alert
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).

So far, no one has reported feeling the earthquake.

In the last 30 days, the USGS has recorded 39 earthquakes in the area. Many were clustered along the New Madrid seismic zone.

In the last 30 days, the USGS has recorded 30 quakes along the New Madrid seismic zone.(U.S. Geological Survey)

