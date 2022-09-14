Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – An Indiana woman is facing multiple charges for holding a man hostage and beating him for hours, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in Mishawaka on Sept. 7 and found a 61-year-old man naked, beaten and wearing a ball gag.

The man told officers he received concerning text messages at 2 a.m. from 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm. He feared for her safety and the safety of her 5-month-old son, so he went over to her apartment.

He told police that when he arrived, Conn-Wilhelm became angry and began hitting the man with a frying pan. Conn-Wilhelm then contacted a friend of hers who came to the apartment.

The two proceeded to tie the man up in a rope, chain and hand restraints then forced a ball gag in his mouth.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the two beat the man for a few hours with multiple objects. They then held a gun to his head and ordered him to sell one of his properties and give the money to them.

The man was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house the next day after Conn-Wilhelm left her apartment. He was taken to the hospital with several broken bones.

Conn-Wilhelm has been charged with seven felonies, including:

  • Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Armed robbery
  • Robbery resulting in bodily injury
  • Battery resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Intimidation
  • Neglect of a dependent
  • Possession of methamphetamine

Conn-Wilhelm is due in court Sept. 27.

Police did not clarify if Conn-Wilhelm’s friend is facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages
A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun...
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine. (WGME, DAVID SINCLAIR, CAMERON...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
This photo, provided by National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong museum, in Rochester, N.Y.,...
Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalists