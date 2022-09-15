Energy Alert
25 new US citizens take oath inside Busch Stadium

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a historic night at Busch Stadium both on and off the field on Wednesday. Before Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina took the field for the 325th appearance together, 25 people took the oath to become US citizens.

Angel Molina came to America 20 years ago from Guatemala. This is a day he’s waited for since he was a child.

“It means everything in my life, dream come true,” he said. Surrounded by family, and about 48,000 Cardinals fans he pledged allegiance to the United States.

As a Cardinals fan and a fan of the other Molina, it was an even more momentous night under the bright lights of Busch Stadium.

“Never going to forget this,” he said.

The new citizens immigrated from 18 different countries. The ceremony was held in honor of Constitution Day.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

