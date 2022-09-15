Energy Alert
Afterschool program gives adults a second chance at education

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Thinking about going back to school but don’t know where to get started? The Newport School District may have the answer.

They are offering adult education courses as a way to give back and get more people involved in the community.

Program Director Grover Welch said it’s just one way they can give back and get people around the school more.

“The idea was through several of our committees, and we talked about creating a program that would bring more people to campus,” he said.

Welch said the most important thing about the program is that anyone can sign up and it does not cost a dime.

“I just really want to stress that it’s free, free courses for adults,” he said. “We are wanting to offer what the community needs, so there is a big component of that survey that is playing to this.”

That survey is part of the sign-up process where people can talk about what they would like to learn

The program offers many courses from credit and quantitative literacy to things like painting and Christmas decorations.

For more information and how to sign up, you can visit the school district’s website.

