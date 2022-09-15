Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Secretary of State declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient” to appear on the November ballot.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, John Thurston made the decision as a request from the Arkansas Supreme Court, which issued the state official a Wednesday deadline to decide whether the amendment was sufficient or not.

He explained the State Board of Election Commissioners did not certify the ballot title and popular name of the measure, citing Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-111.

In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas turned in the required number of valid signatures for the petition, only to be rejected in August due to concerns over the amount of THC allowed in edibles.

The group filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court following the rejection, with Thurston certifying the title be placed on the ballot less than a week later. However, it was unclear if the general election votes would be counted.-

