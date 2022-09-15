Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Secretary of State declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient” to appear on the November ballot.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, John Thurston made the decision as a request from the Arkansas Supreme Court, which issued the state official a Wednesday deadline to decide whether the amendment was sufficient or not.

He explained the State Board of Election Commissioners did not certify the ballot title and popular name of the measure, citing Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-111.

In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas turned in the required number of valid signatures for the petition, only to be rejected in August due to concerns over the amount of THC allowed in edibles.

The group filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court following the rejection, with Thurston certifying the title be placed on the ballot less than a week later. However, it was unclear if the general election votes would be counted.-

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages

Latest News

Fire crews are at the scene of multiple house fires inside a Jackson County city
Crews at scene of multiple house fires on same street
The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on...
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event
Digital sports show airs Wednesday nights on kait8.com/Region 8 News app
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
The commission was reinstated back in February by Governor Asa Hutchinson to focus on the...
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women