Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square in downtown Pocahontas.
The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square in downtown Pocahontas.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square in downtown Pocahontas.

Multiple events are planned for the day, including pumpkin painting, a motorcycle show, and the “Battle of the Bands.”

Member Misti Stowers said there will be plenty to do at the event.

“We’ll have face painting, we’re going to possibly have a bouncy house, we had one at the last event, and we’re working to get the bouncy house for this event,” she said. “Then, of course, the adults, it’s geared towards the adults; we have the battle of the bands. We’re also going to have a fun activity. We’re going to have [mechanical] bull riding, which the young kids can do all the way up to the adults. It’s just going to be a fun event for all ages.”

Stowers explained you can always count on a good time with events like these.

“We are trying to bring more festivals to the area, bring more people to the area that helps our local businesses, that gives Pocahontas something fun to do. So we are just trying to build up the downtown square,” she said.

For more information, visit the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Crews battle multiple house fires on same street
The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison...
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered

Latest News

Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area needed due to the growing love of...
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
If you love a taste of yesteryear, this is your weekend!
Midday Interview: 31st Annual Greenville Days
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of...
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on...
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event