Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square in downtown Pocahontas.

Multiple events are planned for the day, including pumpkin painting, a motorcycle show, and the “Battle of the Bands.”

Member Misti Stowers said there will be plenty to do at the event.

“We’ll have face painting, we’re going to possibly have a bouncy house, we had one at the last event, and we’re working to get the bouncy house for this event,” she said. “Then, of course, the adults, it’s geared towards the adults; we have the battle of the bands. We’re also going to have a fun activity. We’re going to have [mechanical] bull riding, which the young kids can do all the way up to the adults. It’s just going to be a fun event for all ages.”

Stowers explained you can always count on a good time with events like these.

“We are trying to bring more festivals to the area, bring more people to the area that helps our local businesses, that gives Pocahontas something fun to do. So we are just trying to build up the downtown square,” she said.

For more information, visit the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

