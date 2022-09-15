Energy Alert
Collierville Balloon Festival to take to the skies this weekend

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just days away from the annual Collierville Balloon Festival. More than 20 hot air balloons will be there.

Shelby County Commissioner David Bradford and his family will take flight at 6 a.m. ahead of the start of the big festival.

The festival will start Saturday with gates opening at 3 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

The gates will reopen from 3-10 p.m. Sunday as well.

Festival organizers say there will be live music, a Kids’ Zone sponsored by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, food trucks and so many other vendors.

Tickets for balloon flights can be bought for those who wish to do so.

You can also sign up for a tethered balloon ride.

Find out more information about the festival at colliervilleballoonfestival2022.

