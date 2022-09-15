Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Women in Northeast Arkansas got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s impeding their success in the Natural State.

The Arkansas Women’s Commission held a meeting on Sept. 14 at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro.

The commission was reinstated back in February by Governor Asa Hutchinson to focus on the participation of Arkansas women in the state’s labor force, entrepreneurial pursuits, and barriers for Arkansas women to enter the labor force.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Subcommittees gave updates on their research focused on several areas, including research and writing, barriers to entry and retention, impacts of COVID-19, and family caregiving.

In addition to the updates, members from a focus group spoke out about their experiences in the workforce.

The focus group was made up of several members from the community, including figures from Arkansas State University, and even KAIT’s own Diana Davis and Imani Williams.

Dr. Evette Allen Moore, the Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at NYITCOM, spoke about her career, noting not many saw her potential except for one person.

“The only person who came to me and helped me develop was a black woman, and I think part of that was seeing a little bit of her in me, or just recognizing that even though you’re not where you’re going to be, I want to help you,” she said.

The commission will submit its report to the governor by Dec. 1.

You can watch the full meeting by clicking here.

