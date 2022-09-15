Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A Fulton County construction company owner was arrested after attempting to write a hot check to get construction materials.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, was arrested for writing the check.

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from Stellar-Helcher for $11,712.98 for construction materials. The company attempted to cash the check and it was returned as insufficient funds.

All Steel attempted to cash the check again on Aug. 28, but it was again returned with insufficient funds.

A judge set Stellar-Helcher’s bond for $20,000. No court date has been set.

Fulton County Sheriff Joe Boshears said if you believe you are a victim of Helcher or Stellar Construction, you are urged to contact your sheriff’s office.

