Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from Stellar-Helcher for $11,712.98 for construction materials. The company attempted to cash the check and it was returned as insufficient funds.(Arizona's Family)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A Fulton County construction company owner was arrested after attempting to write a hot check to get construction materials.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, was arrested for writing the check.

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from Stellar-Helcher for $11,712.98 for construction materials. The company attempted to cash the check and it was returned as insufficient funds.

All Steel attempted to cash the check again on Aug. 28, but it was again returned with insufficient funds.

A judge set Stellar-Helcher’s bond for $20,000. No court date has been set.

Fulton County Sheriff Joe Boshears said if you believe you are a victim of Helcher or Stellar Construction, you are urged to contact your sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages

Latest News

Fire crews are at the scene of multiple house fires inside a Jackson County city
Crews at scene of multiple house fires on same street
In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas turned in the required number...
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on...
Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event
Digital sports show airs Wednesday nights on kait8.com/Region 8 News app
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)