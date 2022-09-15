Energy Alert
Crews at scene of multiple house fires on same street

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews are at the scene of multiple house fires inside a Jackson County city.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s dispatch, there are currently four homes burning on Holden Street in Diaz.

They said the homes are believed to be vacant, but they could not confirm that.

This is the same street where on Sunday, Aug. 28, fire crews responded to two house fires. The Diaz Fire Department said they were abandoned and no one was hurt.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene and we will bring you updates as this story develops.

