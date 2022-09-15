Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages

Latest News

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
Fire crews are at the scene of multiple house fires inside a Jackson County city
Crews at scene of multiple house fires on same street
In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas turned in the required number...
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock.
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice