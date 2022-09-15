Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited.

The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street.

The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the main goal to help keep the county green.

“Help promote the mission of Future Fund by creating a healthy lifestyle, protecting green spaces in Greene County, and recycling in the city”, said festival chair Allison Hestand.

Although temperatures are expected to soar in the 90′s, Hestand said there is no need to worry, as there will be plenty of activities in the shade and opportunities to keep you cool.

“I am hearing the humidity is going to be low, so hopefully we will be able to bear the heat over a couple of hot hours in the afternoon, but during the nighttime, it should be perfect”, she said.

The main races start early in the day, so you should not have to worry about getting too hot while running the 5 or 10K.

“Of course, the race will be that morning before it gets hot and we will have refreshments we have E9 food trucks, snow cones, and ice cream”, Hestand said.

The 5K run will start at Rotary Park and end downtown, and the 10K will start downtown and go to the Rotary Park then come back.

The new section of the 8 Mile Creek Trail will also be used during the race, opening new experiences for the runners.

Hestand said while there are a few parts where it will be compressed gravel, there’s nothing to worry about.

“We have the ability to go ahead and have a race on the trail on Saturday morning and the contractor is working really hard to get stuff finished up for us by Saturday,” she said.

For business and property owner Chris Bass, he said businesses love when festivals like these are held, it really helps boost activity.

“I have enjoyed being downtown my whole life, I grew up down here and there is just a lot more activity down here than has been over the years”, he said.

Hestand said they are expecting high numbers this year and encourage everyone to come out and have a good time.

You can visit the Get Downtown Festival’s Facebook page for more information about the event.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.