Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fun, food, and prizes planned for Downtown Paragould event

The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on...
The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s food and fun in Greene County this weekend, and one community is excited.

The 6th Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 until Saturday, Sept. 17 on Pruitt Street.

The festival will be hosted by Greene County Future Fund, with the main goal to help keep the county green.

“Help promote the mission of Future Fund by creating a healthy lifestyle, protecting green spaces in Greene County, and recycling in the city”, said festival chair Allison Hestand.

Although temperatures are expected to soar in the 90′s, Hestand said there is no need to worry, as there will be plenty of activities in the shade and opportunities to keep you cool.

“I am hearing the humidity is going to be low, so hopefully we will be able to bear the heat over a couple of hot hours in the afternoon, but during the nighttime, it should be perfect”, she said.

The main races start early in the day, so you should not have to worry about getting too hot while running the 5 or 10K.

“Of course, the race will be that morning before it gets hot and we will have refreshments we have E9 food trucks, snow cones, and ice cream”, Hestand said.

The 5K run will start at Rotary Park and end downtown, and the 10K will start downtown and go to the Rotary Park then come back.

The new section of the 8 Mile Creek Trail will also be used during the race, opening new experiences for the runners.

Hestand said while there are a few parts where it will be compressed gravel, there’s nothing to worry about.

“We have the ability to go ahead and have a race on the trail on Saturday morning and the contractor is working really hard to get stuff finished up for us by Saturday,” she said.

For business and property owner Chris Bass, he said businesses love when festivals like these are held, it really helps boost activity.

“I have enjoyed being downtown my whole life, I grew up down here and there is just a lot more activity down here than has been over the years”, he said.

Hestand said they are expecting high numbers this year and encourage everyone to come out and have a good time.

You can visit the Get Downtown Festival’s Facebook page for more information about the event.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 26-year-old Eli Benjamin Horace Ray fatally stabbed...
Man suspected of stabbing woman to death
Police now say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are in critical condition at a Memphis...
Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child in critical condition following shooting
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The altercation at a Northeast Arkansas high school football game is just one example of why...
Aggression, abuse exacerbating referee shortages

Latest News

In July, election officials announced Responsible Growth Arkansas turned in the required number...
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
Digital sports show airs Wednesday nights on kait8.com/Region 8 News app
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
The commission was reinstated back in February by Governor Asa Hutchinson to focus on the...
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women
Football & Women's Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Hanson gets Ray Guy weekly nod, Memphis coach on A-State, Women's Golf update