Man convicted of child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested after police said they found dozens of videos and images of child pornography in his possession will spend the next 8 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The judge also ordered Pryor to pay court costs and register as a sex offender upon his release from the ADC.

According to court documents, on March 23, 2021, Jonesboro police received a tip that a suspect, later identified as Pryor, was using a Gnutella peer-to-peer program to trade “known child exploitation.”

A search warrant served on SuddenLink Communications returned with the subscriber’s information, including his address.

However, detectives learned that Pryor had disconnected his service on Horseshoe Cove and moved to a new home in the 700-block of Buttry Drive.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Buttry Drive location and seized several electronic devices.

According to the affidavit, detectives found “approximately 50 videos and images of children engaged in sexual contact with both adults and other children.”

On Aug. 20, 2021, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to arrest Pryor on 30 counts of child pornography and set his bond at $100,000.

Pryor is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.