Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man convicted of child pornography

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man arrested after police said they found dozens of videos and images of child pornography in his possession will spend the next 8 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The judge also ordered Pryor to pay court costs and register as a sex offender upon his release from the ADC.

According to court documents, on March 23, 2021, Jonesboro police received a tip that a suspect, later identified as Pryor, was using a Gnutella peer-to-peer program to trade “known child exploitation.”

A search warrant served on SuddenLink Communications returned with the subscriber’s information, including his address.

However, detectives learned that Pryor had disconnected his service on Horseshoe Cove and moved to a new home in the 700-block of Buttry Drive.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Buttry Drive location and seized several electronic devices.

According to the affidavit, detectives found “approximately 50 videos and images of children engaged in sexual contact with both adults and other children.”

On Aug. 20, 2021, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause existed to arrest Pryor on 30 counts of child pornography and set his bond at $100,000.

Pryor is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the ADC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle multiple house fires on same street
According to a news release from the school, the 7th grade student suffered the injury during...
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
Police arrested a Paragould massage therapist on suspicion of rape after they say he sexually...
Paragould massage therapist arrested for rape
The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
In June of 2021, a Greene County jury sentenced Santiago Vasquez, Jr. to 25 years in prison...
Paragould man’s rape conviction overturned; new trial ordered

Latest News

Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little...
Monster Jam rolling into Simmons Bank Arena
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of...
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Crews battle multiple house fires on same street
KAIT M-F 5-5:30a Recurring Syncbak - VOD - clipped version